Smartphones and gadgets going on sale in next 7 days

We have compiled all the hottest and latest smartphones and gadgets that will go on sale in the first week of August.

This month we have seen a massive flood of devices and smartphones hitting the Indian shores. We have seen big companies like OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung and more launching their gadgets and smartphones in the market this month.

With this, all the major gadgets and smartphones are scheduled to go on sale in the first week of August. However, with so many devices, it becomes a difficult job to keep a tab on which device will go on sale on which date. But, you need to worry as we have compiled all the hottest and latest smartphones and gadgets that will go on sale in the first week of August.

OnePlus Buds

The latest wireless earbuds from OnePlus are all set to go on open sale on August 4. The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 4,990 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon and OnePlus official website. The OnePlus Buds are available in Black, White and Nord Blue colour options.

OnePlus Buds features a half-in-ear design to make sure they sit securely in most people’s ears. They come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers and feature environmental noise cancellation technology for better sound on voice calls. The earphones also feature touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistance on the earphones themselves.

OnePlus Buds also features ultra-low latency gaming mode and will work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones. For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Huawei FreeBuds 3i will go on sale on August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 9,990 and the brand has also introduced a new launch offer under which it is offering Huawei Band 4 to the FreeBuds 3i customers.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers which claim to deliver authentic, balanced audio with powerful bass. It has a three-microphone system, two on the outside and one on the inside in the ear canal, for active noise cancellation and voice calls. The company claims that the Freebuds 3i is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.

The Freebuds 3i supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and charges through a USB-C port. The 37mAh battery capacity is claimed to last for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. The case charges via USB-C and will deliver a battery life of up to 14.5 hours.

The latest smartphone from Samsung will go on sale on August 6 and it will be purchase from Amazon and Samsung Shop. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 per cent NTSC, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with 6000mAh with 25W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.1.

Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Honor 9A smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will go on sale on August 6. The smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options. The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

On the camera front, the Honor 9A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Honor 9A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Honor's latest entry-level smartphone will also go on sale on August 6. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The Honor 9S is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9S is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 3.1 on top of it and comes loaded with a 3020mAh battery.

Honor MagicBook 15

Honor entered into the laptop segment in India with the launch of its latest laptop, the Honor MagicBook 15. The laptop will be on sale on August 6 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The Honor MagicBook 15 is available for Rs 39,990.

The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen to body ratio, TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce blue light effect, and 178-degree viewing angles.

It is powered by a 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Ihe laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged with a 65W power adapter (USB Type C) with fast charging (53% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge. It comes equipped with a pop-up webcam that is hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard.

OnePlus has revealed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord will be available for open sale starting from August 4. The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

Oppo recently announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, in India. The smartphone will go on sale on August 5 and it comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990.

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Tecno Spark 6 Air will go on sale on August 6 and it will be available during Amazon Prime day sale. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it is available in Comet Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with a 7-inch HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by a massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.

The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card. The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0.

Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV

The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting from August 6. he Smart TV comes loaded with a 65-inch UHD display with a screen resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with a viewing angle of 178-degree and it features 480nits brightness. The Smart TV also features Dolby Vision and it comes intelligent dimming to enhance the viewing experience.

The Smart TV is loaded with a 1GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor along with Mali 450MP4 GPU. It comes with a 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it comes with Google Play Store along with in-built Chromecast support, Google Assistant and more.

Thomson PATH 9A, PATH 9R series and OATH PRO Android TV

Thomson recently introduced its new range of Smart TVs in India. The brand launched PATH 9A, PATH 9R series and OATH PRO Android TV with screen size ranging from 32 inch 40 inch, 43 inch 50 inch, 55 inch and 75 inch. The company says that the TV have been completely tested and developed in India in partnership with Google. With prices starting from Rs 10,999, the series will be available from 6 August, exclusively on Flipkart.

PATH 9A and 9R series are designed with features such as Android 9.0, IPS A+ panel, powerful speaker output, multiple connectivity options. Thomson 4k series televisions are compatible with different HDR formats which include the HDR10. The TV comes with the quad-core CPU, Mali quad-core GPU, and a clock speed of 1 GHz and run on Android 9.0.

Thomson OATH Pro series TV comes with a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution, Dolby Vision, 4k HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround. It is compatible with a variety of HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma.

Expected Launches

To start with expected launches, Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi TV Stick in India on August 5. The Mi TV Stick is a portable streaming device that connects to a television via an HDMI port. It comes in black colour and is priced at €39.99 (US$ 45 / Rs. 3,435 approx.). Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9.0 version and comes with built-in Chromecast that lets you stream photos, videos, and more from Android smartphone to the TV screen.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone on August 4. The smartphone is known as Redmi 9 Prime and it will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.



Amazfit is all set to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Amazfit PowerBuds, the TWS earbuds will be available for sale on Amazon Prime Day. powerbuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, etc. Featuring 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case offers up to 24 hours of music on-the-go.