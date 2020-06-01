Honor 9A
Huawei Honor 9A

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

 

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Honor 9A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900) and it will be available for purchase in Europe from July.

