You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 31 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate.
The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.
For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.
The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac , Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|
161 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 5G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Oppo News
Oppo Image Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement