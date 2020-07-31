Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Price :

Rs. 34990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 July, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. 


The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. 

 

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm

Weight

161 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 5G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

In this article, we are going to provide you with the top 5 cheaper alternatives of the latest smartphone that you should first consider if you are planning to buy Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

The smartphone comes loaded with a sleek design language along with a host of interesting features.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launched in India for Rs 3499, availability from Aug 5

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Launched in India for Rs 3499, availability from Aug 5

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has been launched in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Oppo Reno 4 Pro

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Oppo Image gallery

Latest Oppo Mobiles

Oppo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies