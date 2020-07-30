You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M31s 6GB
Price :
Rs. 19499
Product Features :
- Launch : 30 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 per cent NTSC, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and it is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
The phone is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes. It offers up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 51 hours of voice calls, 124 hours of music and up to 22 hours of internet usage. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (sAMOLED Infinity O display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
