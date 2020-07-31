Description

The Honor 9S is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9S is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 3.1 on top of it and comes loaded with a 3020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port.