Honor 9S

Huawei Honor 9S

Price :

Rs. 6499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display :
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 July, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display :
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Honor 9S is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9S is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 3.1 on top of it and comes loaded with a 3020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3020 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 9A, Honor 9S smartphones launched in India

Honor 9A, Honor 9S smartphones launched in India

The latest budget-centric smartphones come with MediaTek chipset along with Huawei App Gallery and more.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies