Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India

Nokia, in partnership with Flipkart, has announced the launch of a new Nokia-branded Smart TV in India. The company has introduced Nokia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV in the country.

The Nokia Smart TV 65-inch comes with a price tag of Rs 64,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting from August 6.

Nokia 65-inch Smart TV specifications

The Smart TV comes loaded with a 65-inch UHD display with a screen resolution of 2840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with a viewing angle of 178-degree and it features 480nits brightness. The Smart TV also features Dolby Vision and it comes intelligent dimming to enhance the viewing experience.

The Smart TV is loaded with a 1GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor along with Mali 450MP4 GPU. It comes with a 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it comes with Google Play Store along with in-built Chromecast support, Google Assistant and more.

In terms of audio, the Smart TV is loaded with a 24W speaker, which is placed at the button. The speakers come with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio and the company says that the audio is optimized from JBL for deeper bass effect. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 and Ethernet port.