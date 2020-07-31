Advertisement

Oneplus Nord to go on open sale from August 4 on Amazon India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 2:16 pm

Only the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models will be available for sale.
Oneplus which was launched in India recently will now go on open sale from August 4 on Amazon India.

 

OnePlus Nord pricing details

The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.


The 6GB RAM option is slated to go on sale sometime in September this year. All three variants will be available in two colours Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The company is also offering a host of interesting deals as a part of open sale day offer. To start with, customers will get up tp 6 months of no cost EMI on all major banks. In addition, consumers using an American Express card will also receive Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of OnePlus Nord. There is also benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio customers.

As for the Red Cable Club members, users will get 50GB Cloud Storage and 6-months Extended Warranty with the device. There will also be curated content and other exclusive benefits for them.



OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. The phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate.

OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.


