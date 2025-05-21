Google I/O 2025: Google AI Ultra Plan, Veo 3, Imagen 4, and More, Announced

Google, at its Google I/O 2025 conference, made a number of AI-related announcements, including the new Veo 3 model, Imagen 4, new capabilities for Gemini 2.5 Pro and 2.5 Flash, 2.5 Pro Deep Think, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the latest developments.

Google Beam

At Google I/O 2025, the company announced Google Beam. Beam is a new AI-first video communications platform which uses a new state-of-the-art video model to transform 2D video streams into a realistic 3D experience, using an array of six cameras and AI to merge video streams together and render you on a 3D lightfield display.

It has near perfect head tracking, down to the millimeter, and at 60 frames per second, all in real-time. The result is a much more natural and deeply immersive conversational experience. In collaboration with HP, the first Google Beam devices will be available for early customers later this year.

Speech Translation in Google Meet

In near real time, Speech Translation in Google Meet can match the speaker’s voice and tone, and even their expressions. Translation in English and Spanish is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta, with more languages coming in the next few weeks. This will come to Workspace business customers for early testing this year.

Agent Mode

Google is starting to bring agentic capabilities to Chrome, Search and in the Gemini app. For example, a new Agent Mode in the Gemini app will help you get even more done. If you’re apartment hunting, it will help find listings that match your criteria on websites like Zillow, adjust filters and use MCP to access the listings and even schedule a tour for you. An experimental version of Agent Mode in the Gemini app will be coming soon to subscribers.

Personal Context: Personalised Smart Replies in Gmail

With your permission, Gemini models can use relevant personal context across your Google apps in a way that is private, transparent and fully under your control. One example of this is Google’s new personalized Smart Replies in Gmail.

“If your friend emails you for advice about a road trip that you’ve done in the past, Gemini can do the work of searching your past emails and files in Google Drive, such as itineraries you created in Google Docs, to suggest a response with specific details that are on point. It will match your typical greeting and capture your tone, style and even favorite word choices, all to generate a reply that’s more relevant and sounds authentically like you,” said Google.

Personalised Smart Replies will be available for subscribers later this year.

AI Mode in Search

AI mode, as Google calls it, is a “total reimagining of Search.” With more advanced reasoning, you can ask AI Mode longer and more complex queries. It is available as a new tab right in Search. AI Mode is coming to everyone in the U.S., starting today. With the latest Gemini models, the AI responses are at the “quality and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Search, and are the fastest in the industry.” And starting this week, Gemini 2.5, is coming to Search in the U.S., as well.

Improvements to Gemini 2.5 Flash, 2.5 Pro

With the improvements, Gemini 2.5 Flash is better in nearly every dimension — improving across key benchmarks for reasoning, multimodality, code and long context. It’s second only to 2.5 Pro on the LMArena leaderboard.

Google is also making 2.5 Pro even better by introducing an enhanced reasoning mode we’re calling Deep Think. It uses the company’s latest research in thinking and reasoning, including parallel thinking techniques.

New Features in the Gemini App

The new set of features in the Gemini app includes:

Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing, is now free on Android and iOS for everyone, so you can point your phone at anything and talk it through.

with camera and screen sharing, is now free on Android and iOS for everyone, so you can point your phone at anything and talk it through. Imagen 4 , the new image generation model, comes built in and is known for its image quality, better text rendering and speed.

, the new image generation model, comes built in and is known for its image quality, better text rendering and speed. Veo 3 is Google’s new state-of-the-art video generation model which comes built in and is the first in the world to have native support for sound effects, background noises and dialogue between characters.

is Google’s new state-of-the-art video generation model which comes built in and is the first in the world to have native support for sound effects, background noises and dialogue between characters. Deep Research and Canvas are getting their biggest updates yet, introducing new ways to analyse information, create podcasts and vibe code websites and apps.

are getting their biggest updates yet, introducing new ways to analyse information, create podcasts and vibe code websites and apps. Gemini is coming to Chrome , so you can ask questions while browsing the web.

, so you can ask questions while browsing the web. Students around the world can easily make interactive quizzes, and college students in the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Japan and the UK are eligible for a free school year of the Google AI Pro plan.

around the world can easily make interactive quizzes, and college students in the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Japan and the UK are eligible for a free school year of the Google AI Pro plan. Google AI Ultra , a new premium plan, is for power users who want the highest rate limits and early access to new features in the Gemini app. It costs $249.99 (approx Rs 21,300) a month in the US.

, a new premium plan, is for power users who want the highest rate limits and early access to new features in the Gemini app. It costs $249.99 (approx Rs 21,300) a month in the US. 2.5 Flash has become Google’s new default model, and it blends enhanced quality with “lightning fast response times.”

Flow: Powered by Veo 3

Flow can help storytellers explore their ideas without “bounds and create cinematic clips and scenes for their stories.” It’s custom-designed for Veo with high prompt adherence and cinematic outputs that excel at physics and realism. Behind the scenes, Gemini models make prompting intuitive, so you can describe your vision in everyday language. You can bring your own assets to create characters, or use Flow to make your own ingredients with Imagen’s text-to-image capabilities.

Once you’ve created a subject or a scene, you can integrate those same ingredients into different clips and scenes with consistency. Or you can use a scene image to start a new shot. Flow also comes with a range of features for professionals or those just getting started:

Flow TV: Enhance your creativity with an ever-growing showcase of clips, channels, and content generated with Veo. You can see the exact prompts and techniques used for clips you like, providing a practical way to learn and adapt new styles.

Enhance your creativity with an ever-growing showcase of clips, channels, and content generated with Veo. You can see the exact prompts and techniques used for clips you like, providing a practical way to learn and adapt new styles. Camera Controls: Master your shot with direct control over camera motion, angles and perspectives.

Master your shot with direct control over camera motion, angles and perspectives. Scenebuilder: Seamlessly edit and extend your existing shots — revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters.

Seamlessly edit and extend your existing shots — revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters. Asset Management: Easily manage and organize all of your ingredients and prompts.

Google AI Ultra Subscription Plan

At Google I/O 2025, the company announced the new Google AI Ultra subscription plan with the highest usage limits and access to Google’s most capable models and premium features. “If you’re a filmmaker, developer, creative professional or simply demand the absolute best of Google AI with the highest level of access, the Google AI Ultra plan is built for you — think of it as your VIP pass to Google Al,” said Google.

Google AI Ultra is available today in the U.S. for $249.99/month (with a special offer for first-time users of 50% off for your first three months), and coming soon to more countries. Here’s what you get with Google AI Ultra:

“ Gemini: Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It’s designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode.

Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It’s designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode. Flow: This new AI filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind’s most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google AI Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3.

This new AI filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind’s most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google AI Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3. Whisk: Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google AI Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2.

Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google AI Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2. NotebookLM: Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you’re using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects.

Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you’re using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects. Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more: Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more.

Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more. Gemini in Chrome: Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page.

Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page. Project Mariner: This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously — from research to bookings and purchases — all from a single dashboard.

This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously — from research to bookings and purchases — all from a single dashboard. YouTube Premium: An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background.

An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background. 30 TB of storage: Offers massive storage capacity across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail to keep your creations and important files secure.”

As for the existing AI premium plan, which is now called Google AI Pro, is also getting better. For no additional cost, Google AI Pro subscribers will now also get access to AI filmmaking capabilities in Flow, where you can try the tool with our Veo 2 model, as well as early access to Gemini in Chrome. These new benefits are coming to Google AI Pro subscribers in the U.S. first, with availability in more countries to follow.