Nord 12GB

OnePlus Nord 12GB

Price :

Rs. 29999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4115 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 July, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4115 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. 

 

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

 

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ support)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

402 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front Camera: 32 MP Selfie Camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4115 mAh (30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OxygenOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset launched in India

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset launched in India

The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, Fluid AMOLED display, triple-rear camera setup and more.

OnePlus Nord Launch in India, price starts at Rs 24,999

OnePlus Nord Launch in India, price starts at Rs 24,999

The smartphone will be launched at an online-only event in the country today.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

OnePlus Image gallery

Latest OnePlus Mobiles

OnePlus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies