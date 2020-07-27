Advertisement

Redmi 9 Prime confirmed to launch in India on August 4

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 4:35 pm

Latest News

Redmi 9 was launched in China last month.
Advertisement

UPDATE: The company today confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India on August 4.

 

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of Redmi 9 in India. As per the teaser, the Redmi 9 will go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale which is set to be held on August 6.

On its Twitter handle, Redmi India revealed that a new Redmi device launching on August 4. This tweet has an image that shows the word ‘Prime'and the reflection inside the phone shows NINE. This suggests that the Redmi 9 will be launching in India on August 4.

The Redmi 9 was launched in China last month with 4GB RAM with 64GB variant priced at 799 yuan (Rs 8,540 approx.), 999 yuan (Rs 10,675 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant at 1199 yuan (Rs 12,815 approx.).

Advertisement

Redmi 9 Specifications

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.


The phone comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. Redmi 9 has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.

Redmi 9 announced with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 6GB+128GB variant, 5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to be launched on June 30

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi 9

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco X2

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies