Redmi 9 Prime confirmed to launch in India on August 4

Redmi 9 was launched in China last month.

UPDATE: The company today confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India on August 4.

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of Redmi 9 in India. As per the teaser, the Redmi 9 will go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale which is set to be held on August 6.



On its Twitter handle, Redmi India revealed that a new Redmi device launching on August 4. This tweet has an image that shows the word ‘Prime'and the reflection inside the phone shows NINE. This suggests that the Redmi 9 will be launching in India on August 4.



The Redmi 9 was launched in China last month with 4GB RAM with 64GB variant priced at 799 yuan (Rs 8,540 approx.), 999 yuan (Rs 10,675 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant at 1199 yuan (Rs 12,815 approx.).





Redmi 9 Specifications





Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.





The phone comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. Redmi 9 has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.