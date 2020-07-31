Advertisement

Honor 9A, Honor 9S smartphones launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 3:21 pm

Latest News

The latest budget-centric smartphones come with MediaTek chipset along with Huawei App Gallery and more.
Honor has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphones, the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. The latest budget-centric smartphones come with MediaTek chipset along with Huawei App Gallery and more. 

 

Honor 9A, Honor 9S price and availability

 

The Honor 9A comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon starting August 6. The smartphone comes with a special price of Rs 8,999 for the first sale and it will be available Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options. 

 

The Honor 9S is priced at Rs 6,499 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The company is offering the latest smartphone at a special price of Rs 5,999 for the first sale. The phone is available in Black and Blue colour options. 

 

Honor 9A specifications

 

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

 

On the camera front, the Honor 9A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

The Honor 9A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams.

 

Honor 9S specifications

 

Honor 9S

 

The Honor 9S is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9S is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box with Magic UI 3.1 on top of it and comes loaded with a 3020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port.

 

Tags: Honor Honor 9A Honor 9s

