Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 12:35 pm

The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone in the country.
Samsung has today announced the launch of a new smartphone in its popular M-series. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone in the country. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s price and availability

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. The smartphone is available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options. The phone will go on sale from August 6 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon and Samsung Shop. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

 

To start with the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 per cent NTSC, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and it is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot. 

 

Galxy M31s

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the company has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone comes loaded with Single Take feature, which allows to capture up to 10 photo and video outputs in one take. It takes the best moment, smart crop, original video, hyperlapse video, boomerang and more.

 

The phone is loaded with a 6000mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging support that the company claims can charge the device fully in 97 minutes. It offers up to 27 hours of video playback, up to 51 hours of voice calls, 124 hours of music and up to 22 hours of internet usage. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

 

