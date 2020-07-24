Amazfit PowerBuds launching in India on August 6

Scheduled to debut in India during Amazon Prime Day, these powerbuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls.

Huami will be launching its Amazfit PowerBuds with built-in heart rate monitor in India on August 6 on Amazon.in as a part of Prime Day. The TWS earphones will also be available on the company's online store.



Scheduled to debut in India during Amazon Prime Day, these powerbuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, etc. Featuring 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case offers up to 24 hours of music on-the-go.



The Amazfit PowerBuds provide superior sound for calls and music. The ENC dual microphone helps filter the background noise, ensuring call clarity. The advanced composite diaphragm delivers stunning, clear sound quality, and the Motion Beat Mode enhances the bass effect.



Equipped with intuitive tap control and in-ear detection, the music can automatically play or pause when putting on or off the earbuds. These powerbuds come with IP55 water and dust resistance rating. The Amazfit Powerbuds are safe from dust, rain, and sweat, keeping you free from worry during workouts.



The Amazfit PowerBuds are loaded with 450mAh battery and it comes with a charging case. The company claims that the 55mAh battery on the earbuds offers up to 8 hours of play time on a single charge.