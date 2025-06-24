Google AI Mode Experiment Launched in India: What’s it About?

Google AI mode experiment, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is now being made available in India. According to Google, “the new AI Mode experiment in Search uses advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities from Gemini to help with even your toughest questions.”

Google AI Mode Now in India

“You can ask whatever’s on your mind and get an AI-powered response with the ability to explore further with follow-up questions and helpful web links. AI Mode does the heavy lifting for you, intelligently organizing information and gives you easy-to-digest breakdowns,” reads the Google Labs page while describing the feature.

With Google AI Mode in Search, users get the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web regarding their search query. a custom version of Gemini 2.5, it lets you ask longer, more complex or nuanced questions that would have previously required multiple searches.

“In fact, early testers of AI Mode are asking much longer queries – 2-3x the length of traditional searches – showing that people are already using it for their toughest questions. It’s particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos,” said Google in a blog post.

AI Mode uses Google’s query fan-out technique. It breaks the user’s question into subtopics and issues a multitude of queries simultaneously on the user’s behalf, enabling Search to dive deeper into the web than ever before. “This helps you discover even more of what the web has to offer and find incredible, hyper-relevant content that matches your question. You can also easily ask follow-ups like, “Can you suggest some activities that they can do independently” to dig even deeper.”

Furthermore, you can not only access high-quality web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products.

Google notes that users in India use Google Lens more than anywhere else in the world. As a result, AI Mode is designed to be multimodal so you can ask questions in whatever way feels most natural—whether that’s with text, your voice, or by taking or uploading an image.

To ask your questions using your voice, simply tap the microphone icon and ask your query in AI Mode. Google is further bringing powerful capabilities of Lens into AI Mode, allowing you to easily ask complex questions about what you see.

How to Use Google AI Mode in India?

To use the new AI mode in search, sign up for it in Google Labs. Once you enable it, you can access it via the web or the Google app, next to the tabs which take you to Shopping, Images, News, etc.