OnePlus Buds launched in India with 30 hours battery life for Rs 4,990

OnePlus Buds come in Black, White and Nord Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Along with the launch of OnePlus Nord, OnePlus has today also launched OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds. The product is priced at Rs 4,990 and it will go on sale on Amazon and OnePlus.in.



OnePlus Buds come in Black, White and Nord Blue colour options. The company has stated that it will announce availability for the OnePlus Buds soon.



OnePlus Buds features a half-in-ear design to make sure they sit securely in most people’s ears. They come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers and feature environmental noise cancellation technology for better sound on voice calls. The earphones also feature touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistance on the earphones themselves.



OnePlus Buds will get a battery life of 30 hours. Each earbud can individually support 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. After that, you’ll need to drop them back in the case. They are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging. OnePlus Buds are also IPX4 for water resistance. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 with a wireless range of 10 meters.



OnePlus Buds also features ultra-low latency gaming mode and will work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones. For instance, when in gaming mode on your OnePlus device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones.





Each earbud is 4.6g while the charging case is just 36 grams, so they’ll never be a burden in your pocket. The case measures 52.2 x 59.6 x 37.9 mm while each buds comes in at 18.8 x 16.1 x 37.9 mm.