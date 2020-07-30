You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 30 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 7 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery cliaming to offer standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.
The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
255 ppi
|Screen Size
|
7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + AI lens (Triple Rear camera: 3 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (Dual LED flash, F2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Tecno Mobile News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement