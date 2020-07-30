Spark 6 Air

Tecno Mobile Spark 6 Air

Product Features :

  • Launch : 30 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 7 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery cliaming to offer standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.

The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

Display

Type

HD+ (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

255 ppi

Screen Size

7 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + AI lens (Triple Rear camera: 3 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash)
Front Camera

8 MP (Dual LED flash, F2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Tecno Spark 6 Air will be available in three colour variants: Comet Black & Ocean Blue.

0 Comments

