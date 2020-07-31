Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G chipset launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 1:11 pm

The smartphone comes loaded with a sleek design language along with a host of interesting features.

Oppo has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Reno series with Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The smartphone comes loaded with a sleek design language along with a host of interesting features. 

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro pricing details

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores in the country starting from August 5.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a sleek design and it is just 7.7mm thick and it comes with 161 grams. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. 


The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. 

 

For the optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac ,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.

 

Latest Smartphones
