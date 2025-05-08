Netflix on TV is Getting a Major UI Refresh, New Mobile Features Also Unveiled

Netflix on TV is slated to get a huge UI revamp with a new TV homepage. The update is confirmed to roll out to subscribers in the coming weeks and months. Alongside the new UI for Netflix on TV, the Netflix mobile App is also getting a set of new features, including an Instagram Reels-like scrollable feed filled with clips of Netflix shows and movies for better discovery of content by the user on the streaming platform.

Netflix on TV will be getting the following new features:

Discover Your Next Great Watch More Easily: Netflix is putting all the information you need to make an informed choice about what to watch front and center. That way you can better focus on what makes each title relevant for you, with callouts like “Emmy Award Winner” or “#1 in TV Shows.”

As for Netflix on mobile, users can expect:

A New Way to Search: Netflix is exploring ways to bring Generative AI to members’ discovery experience, starting with a search feature on iOS that is a small opt-in beta. This will allow members to search for shows and movies using natural, conversational phrases like “I want something funny and upbeat.”

A New Way to Discover: In the coming weeks, it will be testing a vertical feed filled with clips of Netflix shows and movies to make discovery easy and fun. You’ll be able to tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately, add it to My List, or share with friends.

In December last year, Netflix launched a Moments feature on Android which allows users to share a certain scene of the episode or a movie as a video clip through any app, be it Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.