Huawei FreeBuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 5:43 pm

The brand has introduced the Huawei FreeBuds 3i in the country.
Huawei has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. The brand has introduced the Huawei FreeBuds 3i in the country. 

 

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i is available in Ceramic White and Carbon Black colour options. It will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from August 06 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It comes with a price tag of Rs 9990. The company has also introduced a launch offer, under which it is offering Huawei Band 4 will be also available for buyers, which is worth Rs 3,099. 

 

Huawei FreeBuds 3i Specifications

 

Huawei FreeBuds 3i comes with an in-ear design. There is a total of four tips with different sizes to make sure the earphones fit perfectly. Huawei FreeBuds 3i have 10mm dynamic drivers which claims to deliver authentic, balanced audio with powerful bass.

 

It has a three-microphone system, two on the outside and one on the inside in the ear canal, for active noise cancellation and voice calls. The company claims that the Freebuds 3i is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 32dB.

 

The Freebuds 3i support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and charges through a USB-C port. The 37mAh battery capacity is claimed to last for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. The case charges via USB-C and will deliver a battery life of up to 14.5 hours.



You can pair HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i automatically with the pop-up window when the charging case is open. The battery status is also visible when pairing. Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. They can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.

