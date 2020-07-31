Honor MagicBook 15 with 15.6-inch FHD display, Ryzen 5 CPU launched in India

The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen to body ratio, TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce blue light effect, and 178-degree viewing angles.

Huawei Honor brand has launched the company’s first laptop in India - HONOR MagicBook 15. It comes in Space Gray and Mystic Silver colours.

Honor MagicBook 15 Pricing

Honor MagicBook 15 is priced at Rs. 42,990 and will be available from Flipkart starting from August 6. Honor is also giving a Rs 3000 discount so that you can get it for Rs 39,990.

Honor MagicBook 15 specifications



It is powered by 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It has S-shaped fan design that can improve air flow and heat dissipation up to 38%. The Honor MagicBook 15 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.



The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged with a 65W power adapter (USB Type C) with fast charging (53% in 30 minutes), up to 9.5 hours of local video playback on a single full charge. It comes equipped with a pop-up webcam that is hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard.



The Honor MagicBook 15 has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button. Connectivity options include Dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, and 3.5mm audio combo jack. It measures 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9 mm in size and weighs about 1.53Kg.

