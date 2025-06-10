Apple watchOS 26, visionOS 26, tvOS 26 Announced: All Details

Apple has announced the launch of watchOS 26, visionOS 26, as well as tvOS 26. The new software versions bring elements of Apple’s new Liquid Glass design to Apple Watches, Vision Pro, and other Apple TV devices. Here’s everything to know about the new software updates.

Apple watchOS 26

Apple has announced watchOS 26 with Liquid Glass design across apps that enables a vibrant and expressive experience that reflects and refracts content using real-time rendering. Smart Stack widgets, Smart Stack hints, notifications, Control Center, and in-app controls and navigation will adopt the new design. The popular Photos watch face is enhanced with numerals made of Liquid Glass, allowing users to see even more of their photo.

There’s a new Apple Intelligence-powered Workout Buddy feature. Workout Buddy is a first-of-its-kind fitness experience with Apple Intelligence that incorporates a user’s workout data and their fitness history to generate personalized, motivational insights during their session, based on data like heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings, personal fitness milestones, and more.

For example, as a user starts a run, Workout Buddy will give a personalized pep talk that may remind them of their running mileage for the week so far, or share how they are doing against their Activity ring goals: “Way to get out for your run this Wednesday morning. You’re 18 minutes away from closing your Exercise ring. So far this week, you’ve run 6 miles. You’re going to add to that today.”

During the workout, Workout Buddy can mark key moments like their mile splits, or tell them if they hit a new milestone based on their fitness history: “Mile four. You picked up the pace and ran that last one in 8 minutes and 28 seconds.” “Hey, check this out. Your total running distance for the year just crossed the 200-mile mark! That’s a lot of running!”

Workout Buddy will be available on Apple Watch with Bluetooth headphones, and requires an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone nearby. It will be available starting in English, across some of the most popular workout types: Outdoor and Indoor Run, Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, HIIT, and Functional and Traditional Strength Training.

watchOS 26 debuts the biggest update to the Workouts app layout and navigation since its introduction. Four new buttons in the corners of the app make it easier for users to access their favourite features to customize workouts, like Workout Views, Custom Workout, Pacer, Race Route, and more.

To add inspiration, users can set up music and podcasts right in the Workout app to automatically play when they start a workout. For users’ convenience, Apple Music can now select the best playlist for a user’s workout based on the workout type and their personal tastes. Alternatively, users can see suggestions for playlists or podcasts based on what they’ve recently listened to during that particular workout type.

Next, in watchOS 26, the Smart Stack improves its prediction algorithms by incorporating more contextual data, sensor data, and data from a user’s routine to provide Smart Stack hints, a proactive prompt for actionable suggestions that are immediately useful. Made of Liquid Glass, Smart Stack hints will appear on the display as a gentle visual prompt. For example, a hint for Backtrack may appear when a user is in a remote location with no connectivity, or a hint for a Pilates workout may show up when a user arrives at a studio location at their usual time.

Next, Apple Watch now supports Live Translation in Messages with Apple Intelligence, allowing incoming texts to be automatically translated into a user’s preferred language, right on their wrist.

Additionally, for users whose device language is set to English, Apple Watch will intelligently suggest relevant actions in Messages using the context of a conversation, like starting a Check In when a friend asks a user to share when they arrive home, or using Apple Cash when a user is asked to contribute to a group gift.

Customizable Backgrounds set on iPhone will also appear on Apple Watch to make conversations feel more personal and distinct, and users can respond to polls right on their wrist. Smart Replies get even more precise for users whose device language is set to English, with an improved on-device language model that can generate relevant responses based on the content of a conversation.

Notifications are even easier to manage with a simple wrist flick gesture on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. When a user raises their wrist to check a notification but isn’t ready to respond, they can quickly turn their wrist over and back to dismiss the notification. The wrist flick gesture can be used to dismiss notifications and incoming calls, silence timers and alarms, and return to the watch face.

It uses the Accelerometer and the gyroscope — along with a machine learning model — to analyze a user’s wrist movement. Wrist flick joins the double tap gesture to allow users to do even more on Apple Watch with only one hand, for times when the user’s other hand is occupied.

Apple Watch can also now automatically adjust the speaker volume based on the ambient noise in a user’s surroundings for notifications, timers, alarms, incoming calls, and Siri, allowing them to stay connected without worrying about disturbing those around them.

Other new features include the introduction of Notes app, Hold Assist and Call Screening in the Phone app when an iPhone is nearby, Live Listen controls, Shuffle in Photos Watch face, and a redesigned watch face gallery.

Availability, Supported Models

All of these features are available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 26 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 6 or later, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and all Apple Watch Ultra models, paired with iPhone 11 or later, running iOS 26.

Apple visionOS 26

With visionOS 26, widgets become spatial, integrating seamlessly into a user’s space and reappearing every time they put on Apple Vision Pro. Widgets in visionOS 26 are customizable, with a variety of options for frame width, color, and depth. Beautiful new widgets — including Clock, Weather, Music, and Photos — all offer unique interactions and experiences.

The Widgets app helps users find widgets, including those from compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, and developers will also be able to create their own widgets using WidgetKit.

With visionOS 26, users can share spatial experiences with other Apple Vision Pro users in the same room. They can come together to watch the latest blockbuster movie in 3D, play a spatial game, or collaborate with coworkers. Users can also add remote participants from across the world via FaceTime, enabling connection with people near and far.

Personas are transformed to feel more natural and familiar with visionOS 26. Taking advantage of industry-leading volumetric rendering and machine learning technology, the all-new Personas now have striking expressivity and sharpness, offering a full side profile view, and remarkably accurate hair, lashes, and complexion. Personas are still created on device in a matter of seconds, and new improvements to the setup process allow users to adjust and preview how their Persona looks spatially, and even pick glasses from over 1,000 variations.

visionOS 26 makes spatial photos even more realistic, leveraging a new generative AI algorithm and computational depth to create spatial scenes with multiple perspectives. Users can view spatial scenes in the Photos app, Spatial Gallery app, and Safari, while developers can use the Spatial Scene API to make their app experience even more immersive.

Next, users can select spatial browsing to transform articles on Safari, hide distractions, and reveal spatial scenes that come alive as they scroll. Web developers have the ability to embed 3D models directly into web pages, letting users shop and browse with depth and dimension, and see and manipulate 3D objects and models right in Safari. visionOS 26 supports native playback of 180-degree, 360-degree, and wide field-of-view content from Insta360, GoPro, and Canon.

visionOS 26 also introduces support for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Now, developers can deliver even more engaging gameplay experiences for Apple Vision Pro thanks to high-performance motion tracking in 6 degrees of freedom, finger touch detection, and vibration support.

Other new features include more Apple Intelligence features, look to scroll, redesigned control centre, ability to unlock the iPhone while wearing Apple Vision Pro, relaying calls from iPhone, and Folder support in Home View.

Apple tvOS 26

Liquid Glass gives a vibrant look to Apple TV, delivering a fresh and expressive design that reflects and refracts its surroundings using real-time rendering. Interactions with the Apple TV app are also enhanced to create a more delightful and engaging experience while watching shows and movies. The new design keeps the content central to the viewing experience while fast-forwarding or rewinding, starting a sleep timer, adjusting audio, or setting a “Movie night” scene in Control Center.

Next, the Apple TV app is redesigned with beautiful new poster art that incorporates Liquid Glass, and allows more shows and movies to be displayed, enhancing how users discover entertainment. Further, users will now have the choice to automatically display profiles when Apple TV wakes, allowing them to quickly get back to their recommendations and Watchlist in the TV app and playlists in Apple Music.

Additionally, tvOS 26 introduces a new API for developers that links app logins to an Apple Account, making it effortless for users to sign in to their favorite apps, shows, and movies when setting up a new device.

tvOS 26 allows users to transform their iPhone into a handheld microphone for Apple TV and have their voices amplified as they belt out their favorite song.

With tvOS 26, users can enjoy a more personalized FaceTime experience that’s consistent with iOS. Contact Posters on Apple TV make it easier and more personal by displaying a contact’s customized photo and name when starting a FaceTime call on Apple TV. Live Captions expand to include French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish, enabling Apple TV to use on-device intelligence to display Live Captions for FaceTime conversations, so users can follow what’s being said in even more languages.

Additionally, FaceTime audio and phone call notifications will appear onscreen for the active profile, allowing users to answer on connected HomePod speakers or their iPhone, and ensuring that communication with loved ones remains at the forefront.

Other new features include new Aerial screen savers captured across India, including in Goa and Kerala, personalise the screen saver experience by choosing specific Cityscape, Earth, Landscape, or Underwater Aerials to display — or hide, and the ability to Designate any AirPlay-enabled speaker as the permanent speaker for Apple TV.

As for availability, all of these features are available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. New software features will be available this fall as a free software update.