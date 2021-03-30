Smartphones launching in April 2021

A bunch of smartphones are slated for release in April 2021 and here a is a list of the phones

A bunch of new smartphones are scheduled for launch in the month of April from companies including Nokia, Xiaomi, and even Lenovo. Here is a roundup of which smartphones you can expect from companies, coming up next month:

Redmi K40 Series

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K40 Series in China a while ago. It is being expected that the brand will launch these smartphones in India under its Poco brand, meaning the smartphones will launch as Poco phones in the country.

The Redmi K40 has already debuted globally as Poco F3 and the same is expected to launch in India sometime in April. If rumors are to be considered true, the Poco phone arriving in India will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, True Tone, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and also has support for HDR10+ MEMC technology.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip paired with 8 gigs of RAM and will run on Android 11. It will have a 48MP triple camera setup on the back and will pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support over USB-C.

Realme GT Neo

Realme GT Neo is another top-end smartphone by Realme that is expected to launch very soon in India. The phone is launching in China on 31st of March and has already received BIS certification in India. It was also spotted on the India IMEI database bearing model number RMX3031.

As per leaked specifications, it should sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, however, the screen size has not been revealed. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

As per a recent Geekbench listing, the Realme GT Neo will come with 6GB of RAM on board and will run Android 11 out of the box. The phone is also expected to be launched in other variants as well. It should be backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Mi 11 Series

Xiaomi India confirmed two days back that it will launch Mi 11 series of smartphones in India soon. The company launched the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 in China in January this year and globally last month.

Xiaomi has already scheduled an event on March 29 where the company is expected to announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite. This is a global launch and the Mi 11 series smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in April.

The Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

For the optics, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. There is a 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP snapper.

Galaxy M62

Samsung's newest device that could arrive in April is the Galaxy M62. The smartphone recently got a BIS certification which could mean the launch of the smartphone is right around the corner. The smartphone launched in Thailand with the model number ‘SM-M626B/DS’ suggesting it could launch as a 5G smartphone.

The Galaxy M62 is believed to be a rehashed version of the Galaxy F62 that debuted in India with 2-year old Exynos 9825 flagship chipset. It will be worth seeing how Samsung will market this smartphone in India considering Galaxy F62 is already selling quite well. The Samsung Galaxy M62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M62 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. It has a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Lenovo has officially confirmed that it will be launching the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming flagship on April 8 in China. There is no update regarding the Indian availability of the device. The announcement of the launch came via a post on Weibo.

The Legion 2 Pro was spotted on Geekbench with model number Lenovo L70081. As per the listing, Legion 2 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with 16GB of RAM which is standard amongst gaming phone these days.

The phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. The phone scored 1,129 and 3,763 points in the single and multi-core tests respectively. Lenovo has already confirmed the smartphone will be equipped with an upgraded dual turbo cooling system for better sustained performance.

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 is a flagship smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand that is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The iQOO 7 along with iQOO Neo 5 have already received BIS certification with model number I2009 and I2011 respectively. The appearance on the BIS indicates that the India launch of both the smartphones is around the corner.

The iQOO India twitter account also posted a tweet recently suggesting a price that will be set below Rs 40,000 in India making it the cheapest smartphone in the region to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Director at iQOO India, Gagan Arora, had recently teased that the iQOO 7 launch in India via a cryptic tweet that reads “Are you looking for this? 2.64575131106”. This number is the square root of the number 7 suggesting an imminent iQOO 7 launch in India.

Nokia X, G series

HMD Global has scheduled an event on April 8. At the event, the company is speculated to announce Nokia X20, Nokia X10 and even the Nokia G10 smartphones. This will be an entirely new series from the company. Out of these three, the Nokia X20 was recently spotted on FCC and Indian IMEI database. As per the FCC listing, Nokia X20 with model number TA-1341 is equipped with 5G connectivity. It shows the back panel of the upcoming Nokia phone as per which there will be a circular rear camera setup. For the other two smartphone, previous leaks suggest that the G10 will be a 4G phone, while the X10 and X20 will come with 5G support.

As per leaked specifications, the Nokia G10 will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P2 and will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side. It will have the latest Android 11 OS and will have a 4000mAh battery under the hood that will be charged at 10W speeds.

However, the Nokia X20 5G was also previously spotted on Geekbench as per which it will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 which is mentioned with the which is mentioned as SM4350 in the listing. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box.

Realme 8 5G series

The Realme 8 series that launched in India a few days back consists of two phones including Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The series was surprisingly launched with 4G connectivity and not 5G which is becoming an industry-standard now. Company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the Realme 8 5G series models are under final testing stages and will be launched very soon.

To recall, the Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage expandable via MicroSD card.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 50W fast charging support. It has a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back with a 16MP front camera.

Motorola Edge S (Moto G100)

Motorola today announced its Moto G100 smartphone globally that is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S that launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India in April and is also speculated to be priced aggressively in the region.

It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits of peak brightness. On the back, it has a 64MP quad camera setup and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.