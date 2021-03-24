Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 series confirmed to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 2:36 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 11 series smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in April.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will launch Mi 11 series of smartphones in India soon. The company launched the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 in China in January this year and globally last month.


The announcement comes after the launch of the OnePlus 9 series worldwide yesterday. The company has however not specified the date of the launch in India.

 

Advertisement

The tweet reads “It’s difficult to get your attention using words like these, but still, we’ll take our chances. While others are focused on getting your attention, we are focused on making fiction a reality, and bringing you an all-new smartphone experience. We can’t wait for you to experience it.”

 


Xiaomi has already scheduled an event on March 29 where the company is expected to announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite. This is a global launch and the Mi 11 series smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in April.

 

Mi 11’s global variant comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 3200×1440 resolution and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery with for 55W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

 

On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module.  There is a 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP snapper.

Mi 11 launched globally along with MIUI 12.5

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro may debut in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked render shows colour variants

Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BlackShark 4 series surfaces online officially

Realme C11 (2021) coming with Android 11 and 5,000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies