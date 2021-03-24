Xiaomi Mi 11 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Xiaomi Mi 11 series smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in April.

Xiaomi has today confirmed that it will launch Mi 11 series of smartphones in India soon. The company launched the Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 in China in January this year and globally last month.



The announcement comes after the launch of the OnePlus 9 series worldwide yesterday. The company has however not specified the date of the launch in India.

The tweet reads “It’s difficult to get your attention using words like these, but still, we’ll take our chances. While others are focused on getting your attention, we are focused on making fiction a reality, and bringing you an all-new smartphone experience. We can’t wait for you to experience it.”



Xiaomi has already scheduled an event on March 29 where the company is expected to announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite. This is a global launch and the Mi 11 series smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in April.

Mi 11’s global variant comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 3200×1440 resolution and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery with for 55W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. There is a 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP snapper.