Instagram Adds Reel Linking Feature: How Does it Work?

Instagram has added a new Reel Linking feature on its platform so users can create a series out of their content as more and more users continue to share Reels in an episodic format, and then place them under a single umbrella. The feature is already available on competitor platform, TikTok.

The new Reel Linking feature on Instagram is designed to make it easier for audiences to follow connected content over time.

According to Instagram, more users are now posting Reels in an episodic format, building dedicated communities around ongoing themes. To support this trend—and following feedback from creators—the platform is adding the ability to connect one Reel to another.

How It Works

Creators can link both new and previously published Reels around a specific topic or theme. However, Reels limited to subscribers or close friends cannot be included.

Adding a Linked Reel (New Reels): While uploading, tap Link a reel under the caption field, select the Reel you want to connect (only one can be linked at a time), and add a title of up to 15 characters. If no title is given, Instagram defaults it to “Linked reel.” The title can be updated or removed later.

While uploading, tap Link a reel under the caption field, select the Reel you want to connect (only one can be linked at a time), and add a title of up to 15 characters. If no title is given, Instagram defaults it to “Linked reel.” The title can be updated or removed later. Linking an Existing Reel: Open the Reel, tap the menu on the right, and choose Add linked reel. If a link already exists, you can tap Edit linked reel to update it.

Open the Reel, tap the menu on the right, and choose Add linked reel. If a link already exists, you can tap Edit linked reel to update it. Editing or Unlinking: From the Edit linked reel option, creators can swap the linked content with another Reel or unlink it entirely. Once unlinked, the Reel will no longer appear as part of the series.

The new linking option adds another layer of storytelling to Reels, giving creators more flexibility to build series-like content on the platform. The feature is now rolling out globally to all Instagram users.