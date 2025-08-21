Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10, and while it comes with upgraded AI features and improved performance, its price in India is on the higher side. If you’re considering buying one, you might want to check out the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10: India Price

In India, the Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,999 for the base model. Higher storage options go up to ₹1,24,999.

Here are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Pixel 10 (base model):

Canada

At C$1,099, the Pixel 10 costs around ₹68,984, making Canada the cheapest place to get it. That’s nearly ₹11,000 less than the Indian pricing.

United States

In the US, the Pixel 10 starts at $799, which converts to ₹69,529. You’d save about ₹10,470 compared to buying in India.

Australia

Australia has the Pixel 10 listed at A$1,349, equaling around ₹75,300. That’s a savings of roughly ₹4,400.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the Pixel 10 costs NT$26,490, or about ₹75,761 when converted. This makes it around ₹4,200 cheaper than India.

Japan

The Japanese pricing is ¥128,900, which works out to ₹76,167. That’s still ₹3,800 less than India’s launch price.

Note that some of the countries offer the 128GB model as base variant while in countries like India, the only variant available has 256GB of storage. So, if you’re looking to grab the Pixel 10 for less, these five countries offer the most competitive prices. Just remember to check regional warranty policies and import duties before making your purchase.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 costs Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model in India. Pre-orders for the device have begun on Flipkart, Google’s online store, and offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma. The device is available in colours such as Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. You get up to Rs 7,000 off with an HDFC bank card along with up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

The Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 2000 nits HDR brightness and 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 10 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle shooter and a 10.8MP 5x f/3.1 telephoto sensor with OIS. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4970mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 15W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging. Then it gets dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.