Moto G100 announced with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 64MP Quad Camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 11:34 am

Moto G100 phone comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut.
Motorola has launched the Moto G100 smartphone in European and Latin America markets. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S that launched in China earlier this year.

 

The Moto G100 is priced at €499.99 (US$ 588 / Rs 42,770 approx.) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky colours

Moto G100 specifications

 

The Moto G100 phone comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

 

The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 1TB. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

 

On the back, the smartphone comes with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, a 16-megapixel 117° ultra-wide-angle sensor with PDAF, 2.8cm macro, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The Moto G100 also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box.

 

Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C.

Latest News from Mototrola

