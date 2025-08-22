Nvidia GeForce NOW India Launch Set for This November

Nvidia has confirmed that the Nvidia GeForce NOW India launch is now set for this November. The cloud gaming service was first confirmed to debut in India in the first half of 2025 but that timeline seems to have been skipped for reasons unknown. Aside from that, it announced NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture is coming to GeForce NOW in September as the service’s biggest upgrade yet.

Nvidia GeForce NOW India launch was confirmed by the company through a blog post where it wrote, “NVIDIA will also be launching GeForce NOW in India this November. It follows Thailand as the latest region to gain access to GeForce NOW through GFNA partner Brothers Picture — enabling even more gamers around the world to experience the future of cloud gaming at the same great membership prices.”

In the US, Nvidia GeForce NOW has a tiered subscription model: Performance is $9.99/month (approx Rs 874) or $49.99/six months (approx Rs 4,371), and Ultimate is $19.99/month (approx Rs 1,748) or $199.99/year (approx Rs 17,488).

Meanwhile, the company has announced the upgrade to the Blackwell RTX architecture for GeForce NOW, where all Premium members will get access to a new feature called Install-to-Play, which expands the GeForce NOW cloud game catalog to nearly 4,500 titles.

The GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs which power the Blackwell RTX architecture bring a staggering 62 teraflops of compute performance, a 48GB frame buffer, more than 3x the performance of current consoles and 2.8x faster frame rates than previous-generation servers. Advanced ray tracing, richer textures and AI-enhanced rendering with AMD “Zen 5” CPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-7 networking are also supported.

With Blackwell architecture, premium members will be able to stream at 90 FPS on Steam Decks and 4K 120 fps on the Lenovo Legion Go S handheld. Supported LG monitors can stream at up to 5K 120Hz and supported LG TVs at 4K 120Hz — no extra hardware required. Mac users get the full NVIDIA Blackwell RTX upgrade, and there’s expanded support for peripherals like Logitech racing wheels.