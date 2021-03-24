Advertisement

iQOO 7 teased to launch in India for under Rs 40,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 12:30 pm

iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.
iQOO has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India that will be priced under Rs 40,000. The company has not revealed the smartphone's name but we know it is the iQOO 7.

 

As per a tweet by iQOO via its official Twitter handle, iQOO 7 price in India is teased to be Rs 3X,990. It means that the phone will be priced anything from Rs 30,990 to Rs 39,990.

The tweet reads "What's better than Bang For The Buck? More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!. #iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon."

 

The Director at iQOO India, Gagan Arora, had recently teased that the iQOO 7 launch in India via a cryptic tweet that reads “Are you looking for this? 2.64575131106”. This number is the square root of the number 7 suggesting an imminent iQOO 7 launch in India.

 

To recall, the iQOO 7 flagship phone was announced in January this year in China. The handset comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

 

iQOO 7 Specifications


The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. At the front, you get a 16 camera.
 
The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

 

