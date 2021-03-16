Nokia G10 spotted on Geekbench with Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM

Nokia G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro.

HMD Global has scheduled an event on April 8 in which the company is likely to launch Nokia G10 smartphone. Now ahead of the launch, the Nokia G10 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.



As per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia G10 will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 which is mentioned with the MT6762 model number in the listing. The chipset will be coupled with 3GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other RAM variants as well.



For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Nokia G10 has scored 150 and 858 points, respectively.



At the event, apart from G10, HMD Global is also said to launch the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 budget 5G smartphones.



As per leaks, the Nokia G10 will feature a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with an option to expand via microSD.



The G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.



The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery which will also have support for 10W fast-charging. The G10 will also come with dual SIM support.

As per a report of NPU, Nokia G10 will have a price tag of €140 for the base model. The phone will be available in blue and purple colours.

