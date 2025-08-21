Here’s Everything New the Pixel 10 Series Cameras Offer

Google’s Pixel phones are known for their camera capabilities and with the Pixel 10 lineup, the company has doubled down on those capabilities. Here’s a list of everything the new Pixel 10 series cameras have to offer, including extended Pro Res Zoom range, improved stabilisation in videos, and more.

Google Pixel 10 Series Cameras: New Features & Capabilities

Firstly, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL include an improved optical image stabilisation module with twice the range of compensation. “When that’s combined with Video Boost, you’ll also get the best video stabilisation on a smartphone,” according to Google. Then, for the first time, Pixel 10 comes with a 5x telephoto lens. It delivers enhanced zoom quality, fast autofocus, 10x optical quality and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, it features a new 48MP rear camera sensor.

That’s it for the new hardware. Now on the software side of things, Google has enhanced its HDR+ pipeline with better tuned colour, focus, detail, noise reduction, zoom and more. It has also made extensive quality refinements to unlock more authentic photos with its Portrait Mode, which features improved segmentation, detail, sharpness and texture. And if you have a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’ll also be able to take 50MP, high-resolution portrait photos.

There’s a new feature called Camera Coach within the Camera App on Pixel 10 series. Using Gemini models, Camera Coach guides you to take better photos by inspiring you with new ideas and helping you explore shots you may not have considered before. Through step-by-step guidance it will suggest tips for lighting, composition and more. And while it guides you, Camera Coach will also teach you about those foundational camera skills “to ensure you become the designated photographer.”

Now, Pro Res Zoom on Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL extends the zoom range to 100x. Pro Res Zoom was optimised specifically for Tensor G5, which processes images using the first diffusion model Google has run in Pixel Camera.

Read More: Google Tensor G5: How Has it Improved and What’s New?

Another new feature is Auto Best Take, which h activates when your Pixel 10 senses you’re taking a group photo, so you get the perfect image in just one tap. It analyzes up to 150 frames in just several seconds, looking for when each person looks just right for consistently awesome group pics. And when it can’t find one perfect frame, it automatically blends one using Best Take.

Next, you can just ask Google Photos to “remove the reflections on the window” or “remove the glare, brighten the photo and add clouds to the sky” instead of doing it manually. Then there’s also Guided Frame that uses Gemini models to provide more detailed descriptions about what your camera sees as you take a picture. Audio hints, vibrations, visuals and scene descriptions will help users who are blind or low vision snap great photos with ease.

Then, Panorama Mode now supports 5x telephoto panoramas so you can capture even more detailed shots with up to 100MP resolution, manual focus, zoom support and image quality improvements.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets a new Instant View feature which takes advantage of its huge 8-inch foldable screen. With Instant View on Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you can view your recently captured photos and videos alongside your viewfinder when your phone is unfolded.

Finally, Google says that its Pixel 10 phones are the first phones to have industry-standard C2PA content credentials built into the native camera app, across photos it creates. The full process takes place on-device, where Google creates secure metadata within the image that documents its full journey. This information will be available directly within Google Photos.