The Pixel 10 Pro is Google’s flagship device, featuring premium AI capabilities, stunning displays, and professional-grade cameras. But in India, its pricing makes it a bit less accessible. Here’s a look at the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: India Price

The Pixel 10 Pro costs ₹1,09,999 for the base (and only) model in India that comes with 256GB of storage.

Canada

At C$1,349 (approx ₹84,677), Canada is the cheapest country to buy the Pixel 10 Pro, saving you more than ₹25,000.

United States

In the US, the Pixel 10 Pro is priced at $999 (approx ₹86,933), making it ₹23,000 cheaper than India.

Japan

The Japanese pricing is ¥159,900 (approx ₹94,485), about ₹15,500 less.

Australia

Australia lists the phone at A$1,699 (around ₹95,144), which is ₹14,800 cheaper than India.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the Pixel 10 Pro is available for NT$33,490 (approx ₹95,781), a saving of ₹14,200.

Based on pricing, the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro are Canada, the US, Japan, Australia, and Taiwan. Buying from these regions could save you thousands, but always consider local warranty policies and possible import charges before making your decision.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 495 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3300 nits peak brightness and 2200 nits HDR brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 primary Wide-Angle camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security.

The Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging and 15W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 10 Pro is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.