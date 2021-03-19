Nokia X20 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB RAM

Nokia X20 will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 which is mentioned with the which is mentioned as SM4350 in the listing.

Advertisement

HMD Global has scheduled an event on April 8 in which the company is likely to launch Nokia X20 smartphone. Now ahead of the launch, the Nokia G10 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Nokia X20 will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 which is mentioned with the which is mentioned as SM4350 in the listing. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

Advertisement

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Nokia G10 has scored 507 and 1661 points, respectively.

At the event, apart from X20, HMD Global is also said to launch the Nokia G10 and Nokia X20 budget 5G smartphones. The company has scheduled the event on April 8 at 8:30 pm IST (3 pm GMT).

As per a leak, Nokia X20 will be priced at around EUR 349 (appox. Rs 30,200) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Nokia X10, on the other hand, is said to be priced at around EUR 300 (appox. Rs 26,100).

Recently Nokia G10 was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform as per which the phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box.

Nokia G10 will reportedly feature a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with an option to expand via microSD. The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery which will also have support for 10W fast-charging.





The G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.





