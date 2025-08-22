Google Introduces Agentic Capabilities in AI Mode, Expands AI Mode to 180 Countries

Google is introducing Agentic capabilities in AI mode so you can make progress on your tasks and get more tailored information based on your interests. Further, the company is bringing AI Mode to even more people around the world, with expansion to 180 more countries.

Agentic Capabilities in AI Mode

New agentic capabilities in AI mode can help you get things done more easily. Google is starting to roll it out today with finding restaurant reservations, and will expand it soon to local service appointments and event tickets.

“For example, you can now ask about getting a dinner reservation with friends that includes multiple constraints and preferences — like party size, date, time, location and preferred cuisine — and AI Mode will streamline this process. Searching across multiple reservation platforms and websites, it will find real-time availability for restaurants that meet your specific needs — and then present you with a curated list of restaurants with available reservation slots to choose from,” explained Google.

AI Mode does the legwork and links you directly to the booking page, so you can easily take the last step and finalize your reservation.

Under the hood, AI Mode uses the live web browsing capabilities of Google’s Project Mariner, direct partner integrations on Search, and the company’s Knowledge Graph and Google Maps to help users take action on the web. It is also working with partners like OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Booksy and many more to make this experience possible.

This new agentic experience is rolling out for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. through the a dedicated experiment in Labs.

Personalised AI Mode Results

Now, users in the U.S. who have opted into the AI mode experiment will see results tailored to their personal preferences and interests. Initially, the results will be limited to dining-related topics, helping you discover new restaurants and cafes that match your unique tastes.

“Say you search, “I only have an hour, need a quick lunch spot, any suggestions?” AI Mode can use your previous conversations, along with places you’ve searched for or tapped on in Search and Maps to deliver more relevant options, personalized to you. So if AI Mode infers that you have a preference for Italian food, plant-based meals and places that have outdoor seating, you may get results suggesting options like these,” said the company.

Link-sharing in AI Mode

The company is also launching a new link-sharing capability in AI mode. Available only in the US for now, users can tap the “Share” button and their contacts can jump into the AI Mode response right where the user left off, ask follow-up questions and continue exploring on their own. This can be particularly helpful for tasks you want to collaborate on, like planning a trip or a birthday party. “As the sender, you are always in control of your shared links and can delete them at any time.”

AI Mode in New Countries

Apart from being available in the US, UK, and India, starting today, Google is expanding availability of AI Mode to over 180 new countries and territories in English.