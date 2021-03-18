Advertisement

iQOO 7, Neo 5 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 1:29 pm

iQOO will be launching one smartphone in March end and two more smartphones by April end.
iQOO 7 is said to be launched in India this month. Now the iQOO 7 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

 

Along with iQOO 7, iQOO Neo 5 has also passed the BIS certification. iQOO smartphones with model number I2009 and I2011 have been certified by BIS. The model I2009 is believed to be the iQOO 7, while the I2011 is said to be the iQOO Neo 5, as spotted by MySmartPrice.

The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of both the smartphones is just around the corner. An earlier report revealed that iQOO will be launching one smartphone in March end and two more smartphones by April end.

 

Recently, the company also teased the launch of iQOO 7 via a cryptic tweet that reads “Are you looking for this? 2.64575131106”. This number is the square root of the number 7 suggesting an imminent iQOO 7 launch in India.

 

To recall, the iQOO 7 flagship phone was announced in January this year in China. The phone features a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with  20:9 aspect ratio. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging.
 

iQOO Neo 5 was also launched recently in China with a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor. It runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11. 

 

