Itel Zeno 20 Launched in India: All Details

Itel Zeno 20 has been announced in India and is being touted as one of the toughest smartphones in its category by the brand. The device comes with an HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, DTS sound technology, a 13MP HDR rear camera, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Itel Zeno 20: Price, Availability

Available in colours of Starlit Black, Space Titanium, and Aurora Blue, the ZENO 20 will be exclusively available on Amazon starting from Rs 5,999 for the 3GB + 64GB model and Rs 6,899 for the 4GB + 128GB model. Additionally, there is a limited time coupon worth Rs 250 for the 3GB variant and Rs 300 for the 4GB variant, which would be applicable once the sale goes live on 25th August.

Itel Zeno 20: Specifications

The Zeno 20 from Itel sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 267 ppi, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 13MP rear sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by the Unisoc T7100 octa-core SoC. The device packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with up to 128GB of storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 15W charging. The itel Zeno 20 runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device and it is also IP54 rated.