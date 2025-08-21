The Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google’s most premium flagship, featuring the largest display, top-tier cameras, and exclusive AI features. But that also means it’s one of the most expensive of the lineup, especially in India. Here’s the list of the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: India Price

In India, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at ₹1,24,999 for the base model.

Canada

At C$1,629 (approx ₹1,02,252), Canada is the cheapest country to buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL, saving nearly ₹22,700.

United States

In the US, the Pixel 10 Pro XL costs $1,199 (approx ₹1,04,337), making it ₹20,600 cheaper.

Australia

Australia has the Pixel 10 Pro XL listed at A$1,999 (approx ₹1,11,944), which is ₹13,000 less than India.

Japan

In Japan, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at ¥192,900 (approx ₹1,13,985), saving you about ₹11,000.

Taiwan

The Taiwanese pricing is NT$39,990 (approx ₹1,14,371), about ₹10,600 less than India.

For those interested in the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Canada and the US stand out as the most affordable options, followed by Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. As always, consider warranty coverage and customs duties before finalizing an international purchase.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 486 ppi, and 3300 nits of peak brightness and 2200 nits peak HDR brightness. The display and the back panel of the device are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB of storage. It also runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 primary Wide-Angle camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. The device is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well. It is backed up by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and 25W Qi2-certified fast wireless charging.