Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to be announced on April 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 1:46 pm

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be arriving with an upgraded dual turbo cooling system for better sustained performance
Lenovo has officially confirmed that it be launching the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming flagship on April 8 in China. This comes after ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 series, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 lineup and two Xiaomi Black Shark 4 devices gaming devices have been launched recently.

 

The announcement comes via a post on Weibo micro blogging website. Apart from the official confirmation of the launch date, the company has not revealed any specs of the upcoming phone. The smartphone will be the successor to last year's Lenovo Legion and will sport some of the most high end specifications found on smartphones.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

The Legion 2 Pro was spotted on Geekbench with model number Lenovo L70081. As per the listing, Legion 2 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM.

 

Lenovo already had confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving with an upgraded dual turbo cooling system for better sustained performance. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. The phone scored 1,129 and 3,763 points in the single and multi-core tests respectively.

 

Other speculated features include a 144Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM.

 

Also a 3C certification listing earlier revealed that the device is likely to feature 110W fast-charging support. To recall, Lenovo Legion Pro’s was launched with 90W fast-charging.

Tags: Lenovo

 

