Samsung Galaxy M62 with 7,000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M62 is expected to launch very soon. The phone has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.



Samsung Galaxy M62 5G with the model number SM-M626B/DS has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, as spotted by MySmartPrice. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of smartphone is just around the corner.

Advertisement

To recall, the Galaxy F62 was recently launched in Thailand. However, the model number ‘SM-M626B/DS’ suggests that it will be a 5G smartphone as the 4G model bears the SM-M625 model number.

The Galaxy M62 is the rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 that launched in India recently. Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with Exynos 9825 4G SoC and the report says that Galaxy M62 5G in India may come with a different chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M62 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M62 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.





The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.

For the camera, there will be a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and two 5-megapixel lenses with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the hole-punch cutout will house a 32MP camera for selfies.



The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.