Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India with Super Amoled displays, Quad cameras and more

The Realme 8 series has been launched in India consisting of the Realme 8 as well as the Realme 8 Pro. Both the phones sport a quad camera setup and come with super Amoled displays.

The Realme 8 series was launched by the company yesterday in India and under the series we get the Realme 8, as well as the Realme 8 Pro. The Realme 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chip while the Pro is more of a mid-ranger, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip.

Realme 8 series will go on sale in India starting March 25 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and mainline stores. Sale offers include 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit card and EMI transactions.

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two variants and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant while it's Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options with a Illuminating Yellow colour variant coming soon.

The Realme 8 on the other hand, comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. This phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

The company also launched some other products including a Smart Scale that features 16 heath measurements such as heart rate, Body Mass Index (BMI), muscle mass, fat rate, and more. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting March 30 at 12pm via Amazon, Flipkart, Realme India website, with mainline stores following soon.

The last product announced was a Realme Smart Bulb priced at Rs 799 for the 9W variant and Rs 999 for the 12W variant. The bulb supports 16 million colours, has a 13 year lifespan as per the company and also has Google Assistant as well as Alexa support.

Realme 8 Pro Specifications

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 1000-nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4xRAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage expandable via MicroSD card.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 50W fast charging support. Interestingly, the brand has included a 65W fast charger in-box. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Realme 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 108-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout that can be used for selfies.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone is 8.1mm thin and weighs at 176 grams.

Realme 8 Specifications

The Realme 8 is a lower powered model out of the two. It sports the same 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. Connectivity options remain the same as the Realme 8 Pro. This phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For the optics, it has a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout, same as the Realme 8 Pro.