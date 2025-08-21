Google has launched its new foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and India’s sticker price may give some buyers pause. To help you save, we’ve put together the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold based on direct currency conversion to INR (taxes/duties not included).

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: India Price

In India, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,72,999 for the base model. If that feels a little steep, here are the countries where you can buy it for considerably less.

Canada

In Canada, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at C$2,399, which converts to about ₹1,50,309. That’s a massive saving of around ₹22,700 compared to the Indian price, making Canada the cheapest place to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the moment.

Australia

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs A$2,699 in Australia. When converted, this comes to about ₹1,50,700, which is roughly ₹22,300 cheaper than the Indian price. This makes Australia a close second after Canada in terms of affordability.

United States

In the U.S., the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is listed at $1,799. Converted, that equals about ₹1,56,450, saving you nearly ₹16,550 over India’s pricing. Considering warranty services and availability, this is a strong option if you have access to the U.S. market.

Japan

Google Japan is selling the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for ¥267,500, which works out to approximately ₹1,57,600. That’s about ₹15,400 less than the Indian price, giving Japan the fourth spot on our list.

Singapore

In Singapore, the device is priced at S$2,399, which converts to ₹1,62,100. This makes it about ₹10,900 cheaper than India, rounding off our list of the top five cheapest countries.

Close Contenders

Taiwan : NT$56,990 → ₹1,62,400 (Savings of approximately Rs 10,600)

: NT$56,990 → Malaysia: RM7,999 → ₹1,64,760 (Savings of approximately Rs 8,200)

Both these countries also offer the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at lower prices than India, though the savings are slightly smaller.

If you’re planning to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold are Canada, Australia, the United States, Japan, and Singapore. Depending on where you source it from, you can save anywhere between ₹10,000 to ₹23,000 compared to the official Indian price.

Just keep in mind that regional warranties, local taxes, and import duties may affect the final cost, so factor those in before making your purchase.