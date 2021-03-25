Nokia X20 5G spotted on FCC and IMEI database, likely to launch on April 8

Nokia X20 smartphone measures 167mm diagonally, which indicates that there may be around 6.2 inches display.

HMD Global has scheduled an event on April 8 in which the company is speculated to announce Nokia X20 smartphone. Now ahead of the launch, Nokia X20 5G has been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification and Indian IMEI database.

As per the FCC listing, Nokia X20 with model number TA-1341 is equipped with 5G connectivity. It shows the back panel of the upcoming Nokia phone as per which there will be a circular rear camera setup. There's no cutout for a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Further, the FCC documents reveal that the Nokia smartphone measures 167mm diagonally, which indicates that there may be around 6.2 inches display. The FCC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a smartphone with the same TA-1341 model number on the Indian IMEI database. The listing suggests that Nokia X20 might also launch in India soon.

Both the FCC and IEMI listings have not revealed any other information on its specifications of the Nokia X20.

The company has scheduled the event on April 8 at 8:30 pm IST (3 pm GMT). At the event, apart from X20, HMD Global is also said to launch the Nokia G10 and Nokia X20 budget 5G smartphones. Previous leaks suggest that the G10 will be a 4G phone, while the X10 and X20 will come with 5G support.

Nokia X20 5G was previously spotted on Geekbench as per which the Nokia X20 will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 which is mentioned with the which is mentioned as SM4350 in the listing. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box.

As per a leak, Nokia X20 will be priced at around EUR 349 (approx. Rs 30,200) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Nokia X10, on the other hand, is said to be priced at around EUR 300 (approx. Rs 26,100).