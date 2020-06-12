Motorola One Fusion+, Amazfit T-Rex, Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Beta,Redmi 8A Dual 64GB: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Motorola One Fusion+ to Android 11 beta of Mi 10, Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

Advertisement

The TMI Daily News Wrap will provide a brief of every major technology news covered in one day, which is helpful for those who have limited time to stay updated with the latest technology news. So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16

Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ is teased to launch in India soon. Motorola has taken to Twitter to announce that the recently unveiled Motorola One Fusion+ is making its way to the Indian market. A Flipkart listing has revealed that the phone will make its debut in India on June 16. Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and Moonlight White and Twilight Blue are its colour options.

[[VIDEOID= 1639]]

Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 Beta soon

Xiaomi and Poco have confirmed that its flagship Mi 10, Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro smartphones will get Android 11 beta 11 update soon. This was announced right after Google released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. Android 11 beta brings three new themes: People, Controls and Permissions.

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone to launch in July

Lenovo has now officially confirmed that it will launch the upcoming highly anticipated Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone next month. The company has been teasing the arrival of this gaming smartphone since December 2019. The gaming phone will be revealed in July 2020 however an exact launch date is not revealed.

Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs 9,999

Huami Corporation, has officially launched Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999. Starting today, customers can purchase Amazfit T-REX online on Amazon & company's site. Amazfit T-REX will be available offline via leading stores like Croma, Reliance Digital & Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week.

Vodafone-Idea cellular services now support Apple Watches

Vodafone-Idea has today announced that it now provides cellular services on Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat) beginning June 12, 2020. Services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.

Reliance Jio offering free Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users

Amazon today announced its collaboration with Jio, to provide JioFiber subscribers access to premium content on Amazon Prime Video app on its set-top box. In addition, Jio will offer one year of Prime membership worth Rs 999 a year to JioFiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans, at no extra cost.

Realme X50 Pro to receive Android 11 beta update in July

Realme has now announced that it will roll out Android 11 beta update for its flagship X50 Pro smartphone in early July. This was announced right after Google released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. OnePlus has also rolled out Android 11 Beta update for flagship OnePlus 8 andOnePlus 8 smartphones.

Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage variant launched in India

A new variant of Redmi 8A Dual with 64GB storage has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the new 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available for purchase starting June 15, through Amazon, Mi.com, and various retail outlets in the country.

Oppo A52 with Snapdragon 665 processor launched in India

Oppo has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the A-series. Oppo A52 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available in two colour options Twilight Black and Stream White colour options.

Key Features:

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 10 with ColorOS 7

Exclusive: Sony to launch two new audio products in India on June 24

Sony has announced that it will be launching a new product on June 24 in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch two new audio products in the country.

Sources told that Sony will introduce two wireless earphones in the country on the said. The sources further revealed that the one wireless earbud will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The other audio product is said to be priced above Rs 20,000.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 beta (Developer Preview) announced

OnePlus has announced the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. With this, users can test the latest Android 11 Beta build on their latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The company notes that the Android 11 beta is suited for developers and advanced users as it is still in an early stage of development.