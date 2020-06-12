Amazfit T-Rex launched in India for Rs 9,999

Amazfit T-REX online on Amazon & company's site. Amazfit T-REX will be available offline via leading stores like Croma, Reliance Digital & Poorvika Mobiles across the country by next week.

Huami Corporation, has officially launched Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India for Rs 9,999.



Amazfit T-Rex rugged smart wearable is designed for outdoor enthusiasts. The smartwatch has passed 12 regulation of military standard (MIL-STD-810) quality test to resist the harsh environment which can operate under unpredictable weather conditions, rain, hail or shine. T-Rex is built to withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt and any challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature change from -40 to 70℃.



The smartwatch is packed with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360x360 pixels) capable of displaying 16.7 million colours with superb clarity. It features 20hrs GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor. The watch is loaded with a 390mAh battery, which can last up to 20 days of normal usage and 20 hours with continuous GPS usage.





The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sport mode has 5ATM water-resistant design also allows you to advance your activities underwater, keeping track of your performance in open water swimming or triathlons. Built-in fast 28nm Sony GPS chip, so your GPS can continuously work for 20 hours. Activity Tracking with distance, active hours, calories and steps. Sweat-absorbent and comfortable silicone strap, Outer bezel made of special ink-filling technology, inner sweat-wicking design makes it breathable and keep it dry and not sticky. Bluetooth Music Control directly from your watch while exercising. A selection of 30 watch faces full of personality to choose from.





BioTracker PPG optical sensor provides high-precision 24h heart rate with heart rate interval values + abnormal heart rate warning. Sleep monitoring to understand better your sleeping pattern. Sedentary reminders when you’ve been inactive for too long. Smart Notifications for Incoming calls, text messages, apps, calendars, custom events. Easily find your Smartphone with the Find my phone function. Weather forecast (5 to 7 Days) + temperature warnings.



The dimensions of the watch are 47.7x47.7x13.5mm, and it weighs about 58 grams.