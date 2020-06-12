Exclusive: Sony to launch two new audio products in India on June 24

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch two new audio products in the country.

Sony has announced that it will be launching a new product on June 24 in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch two new audio products in the country.

Sources told that Sony will introduce two wireless earphones in the country on the said. The sources further revealed that the one wireless earbud will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The other audio product is said to be priced above Rs 20,000. That said, there is no information about the name of the upcoming audio products that will be launched in India.

Sony has been quite active when it comes to launching new audio products in the country. The company recently introduced Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones in India for Rs 9,990. The Sony WH-CH710N headphones feature Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelling function (AINC) which constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling filter for your surroundings.



The company also introduced WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones in India for Rs 4,990. The Sony WI-SP510 headphones feature IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat. The soft, flexible and lightweight neckband design is shaped for comfortable, all-day wearing. Each earbud has a built-in magnet to ensure tangle-free carrying and storage. The soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

