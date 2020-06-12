Vodafone-Idea cellular services now support Apple Watches

Vodafone-Idea cellular services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.

Vodafone-Idea has today announced that it now provides cellular services on Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat) beginning June 12, 2020. Services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.



With the launch of eSIM or cellular service, Vodafone Idea becomes the third telecom players that provide cellular services on Apple Watches after Airtel and Reliance Jio. Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) with Vodafone Idea allows its users to stay connected, make calls, and stream Apple Music, even without iPhone nearby.



How to set up the service:



1. Update iPhone to latest iOS



2. Open the Watch app on your iPhone



3. Start the pairing process of Apple Watch and iPhone



4 Sign in with your Apple ID and password to continue



5. Tap “Setup Mobile Data” to share your Postpaid number and plan with Apple Watch



6. Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password (Note - If not registered then tap on register to login to register your phone number)



7. Tap Confirm once login is successful



8. On Second confirmation the service will get activated within 30 min



Vodafone Idea stated that the Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service. Customers should have Apple Watch Series 3 or later (GPS + Cellular) and iPhone 6s or later model to avail the service.



You will need:



1. An active Vodafone mobile postpaid connection/number and plan with 4G service.



2. Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) Series 3 or later, running WatchOS version 6.2



3. iPhone 6s or later, running iOS version 13.4 or later. See below for the list of supported iPhone models



iPhone 6s / 6s Plus



iPhone 7 / 7 Plus



iPhone 8 / 8 Plus



iPhone X



iPhone SE



iPhone XR, XS, XS Max



iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max





Avneesh Khosla, Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected.”