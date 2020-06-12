Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage variant launched in India

Redmi 8A Dual comes in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

A new variant of Redmi 8A Dual with 64GB storage has been launched in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the new 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available for purchase starting June 15, through Amazon, Mi.com, and various retail outlets in the country.



Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was recently launched in India earlier this year in two variants. 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage which are currently priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 7,999 respectively. Redmi 8A Dual comes in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

DUMDAAR FANS deserve a #DoubleDumdaar upgrade! Desh ka Dumdaar Smartphone #Redmi8ADual will now feature a 3GB+64GB option!



Do more with 64GB + best-in-class specs on India's most-loved #Redmi phone.



On sale from 15th on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @amazonIN & Retail Outlets. pic.twitter.com/Ag71Kty5aH — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 12, 2020





Apart from the RAM and storage configuration, the rest of the Redmi 8A Dual specifications remain the same as the older variants. Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.



The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.



Talking about connectivity, the Redmi 8A Dual supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.20, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, GPS, and Wi-Fi Direct.