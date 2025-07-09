Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been announced globally, including in India. The new Z Fold 7 comes with a new design that’s thinner, a wider screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a thinner and lighter hinge, along with Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher. Here are all the details of the new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price, Availability

In the US, the device starts at $1,999 (approx Rs 1,71,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim. In India, it costs Rs 1,74,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model and a 16GB + 1TB model cost Rs 1,86,999 and Rs 2,10,999. It comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet-black shades while there’s also a Samsung Website exclusive Mint shade. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25.

It can be pre-booked via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and all leading retail outlets across the country.

As for pre-order offers, those who pre-order the device get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. No-cost EMI up to 24 months is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2184 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, 368 ppi, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 422 ppi, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Victus 2 on the back.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.0 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS.

The phone features two front-facing cameras, both of which are 10-megapixel f/2.2 Sensors housed in a punch-hole cutout. The under-display camera we saw in the previous generations is gone.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, while the device is also IP48 rated. Finally, the handset packs a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.