HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been announced with better durability, a wider display, a more powerful chip, a new main camera, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 announced

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been announced globally, including in India. The new Z Fold 7 comes with a new design that’s thinner, a wider screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a thinner and lighter hinge, along with Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher. Here are all the details of the new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price, Availability

In the US, the device starts at $1,999 (approx Rs 1,71,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim. In India, it costs Rs 1,74,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model and a 16GB + 1TB model cost Rs 1,86,999 and Rs 2,10,999. It comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet-black shades while there’s also a Samsung Website exclusive Mint shade. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25.

It can be pre-booked via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and all leading retail outlets across the country.

As for pre-order offers, those who pre-order the device get a free storage upgrade worth Rs 12,000. No-cost up to 24 months is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumour roundup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2184 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, 368 ppi, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 422 ppi, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and 2 on the back. 

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.0 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

Read More: First Impression: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – Lighter, Smarter and Finally More Usable

Z fold 7 camera module

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS.

The phone features two front-facing cameras, both of which are 10-megapixel f/2.2 Sensors housed in a punch-hole cutout. The under-display camera we saw in the previous generations is gone.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, while the device is also IP48 rated. Finally, the handset packs a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage (GB)256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display8.0-inch primary, 6.5-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP, 10MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 16

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.