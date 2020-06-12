Advertisement

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone to launch in July

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 11:45 am

The Legion gaming phone will reportedly feature Full HD+ resolution supporting OLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is speculated to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.
Lenovo has now officially confirmed that it will launch the upcoming highly anticipated Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone next month. The company has been teasing the arrival of this gaming smartphone since December 2019.

According to Lenovo's official Weibo account, they have confirmed that the gaming phone will be revealed in July 2020 however it does not reveal the exact launch date.

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will support 90W fast-charging, making it the world’s first smartphone to come with such technology. The new charging tech will be faster than the Oppo's 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge that can charge 4000mAh battery on Reno Ace in 27 minutes and Black Shark 3’s 65W fast charging that can charge 4720mAh battery in 38 minutes.

Lenovo has already confirmed Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G modem in the Lenovo Legion. It will be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The upcoming smartphone might come with latest LPDDR5 RAM support along with UFS 3.0/ 3.1 flash storage.

It will have a dual rear camera with 64-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. For the front, there will be a pop-up selfie camera of 20-megapixel at the side instead of the usual top location. It will come with Android 10 OS and a gaming-grade Legion UI.

