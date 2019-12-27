Lenovo to soon launch a gaming smartphone under Legion brand

The company might introduce a gaming smartphone under its Legion brand.

Lenovo seems to be gearing up to enter the gaming smartphone market pretty soon. The company might introduce a gaming smartphone under its Legion brand.

The Chinese company has made a new account on Weibo, which is targeted towards mobile gaming. The channel is proof that the company is working on a gaming smartphone and it might share information about it in upcoming days on this official account. For those who are not aware, Legion is a gaming-centric brand from Lenovo that makes gaming laptops, desktops and accessories.

With this, Lenovo is all set to enter the gaming smartphone segment, similar to what we have seen with Asus. The Twainese company introduced ROG Phone 2, which comes with gaming-centric design along with some top-of-the-line specifications. The gaming smartphone segment is steadily growing, all thanks to some popular gaming titles like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends and more. But, it would be interesting to see what the company will offer under its Legion brand and whether the phone will be introduced in global markets including India is still not known.

