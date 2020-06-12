Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro to receive Android 11 beta update in July

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 12, 2020 2:01 pm

The Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India in February this year as India's first 5G smartphone. It is the company’s flagship phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W SuperDart charging, and Android 10-based Realme UI.

After Oppo, and Xiaomi, Realme has now announced that it will roll out Android 11 beta update for its flagship X50 Pro smartphone in early July.

This was announced right after Google released Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. OnePlus has also rolled out Android 11 Beta update for flagship OnePlus 8 andOnePlus 8 smartphones.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth has announced this new development. The tweet reads "After bringing to you the most updates in the industry, we are excited to be among the few brands to be a part of #Android11 beta program with #realmeX50Pro, our ultimate #5G Flagship. #SpeedOfTheFuture #realme is a Tech Trendsetter brand to match the aspirations of the youth."

Android 11 beta brings three new themes: People, Controls and Permissions. The company has also introduced a new Bubble API on the notifications that will help users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. For people who uses their voice to control the smartphone, the company has added a new on-device visual cortex that understands screen content and context and generates labels and access points for accessibility commands.

The latest Android version will help users control all the smart devices in one space. For this, the brand has introduced new device controls that make it easier to access and control connected devices.

The Android 11 beta update brings one-time permission that allows users to give an app access to the device microphone, camera or location just one time. It includes a number of other developer productivity improvements like wireless ADB debugging, ADB incremental for faster installs of large APKs, and more nullability annotations on platform APIs.

 

To recall, the phone comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sample rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.

